Marshmallow Nets Are The Hottest New Trend Online. Learn How To Make Them Here.

Marshmallow nets look really cool, and they can add a blast of flavor to many fancy dishes.

They look really easy to make, though I’m sure it is actually more difficult than one might think.

This TikTok video begins with a chef melting some marshmallows in a hot frying pan, and the voiceover says, “Marshmallow net in a frying pan.”

The gentle music in the background is quite soothing.

Once the marshmallow is melted onto the pan, he quickly grabs a fork and pulls up a tiny spot of marshmallow in the center. It slowly pulls up from the pan, expanding out into a net structure.

That looks really cool.

As he is pulling the marshmallow up, he taps the off button on the stove to remove the heat. The marshmallow hardens as it cools so that it can hold its form.

The description of the video reads, “What would you use this for?”

I don’t know what I would do with it, but it looks amazing.

This definitely seems like something you would see in a luxury restaurant where everything is edible. I would love to give it a try someday.

Have you ever had marshmallow nets? Or have you tried to make them?

I haven’t, but now I really want to!

Check out the full video below to see what you think of this cool food trick.

