Martin Scorsese Tried To Guess Movies He’s Directed Based On Reviews People Wrote On Letterboxd

Can we please take a moment to give it up for Martin Scorsese?

Not only is he one of the greatest film directors of all time, judging by this video his daughter Francesca made, he also has a pretty good sense of humor.

In the video, the Hollywood legend’s daughter read viewer reviews of his films from Letterboxd and he tried to figure out which movies they were talking about.

The TikTokker told viewers, “Hi, I’m Francesca Scorsese, and today I am going to be reading my dad Letterboxd reviews, and he has to guess which film of his they are about.”

She started by saying, “Ratatouille would have thrived in this environment. I won’t explain further.”

Martin replied, “That’s not a very good clue. Give me another hint.”

His daughter continued, “This one’s really hard. That’s it.”

Martin guessed Goodfellas and he was right!

Francesca moved on to the next review and said, “My alternate title: White People Ruin Everything: The Movie.”

Her father said, “Oh, Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Right again!

Next up, Francesca said, “Pro-lobotomy propaganda tbh.”

Her father said, “Is that the Shutter Island thing? I wouldn’t go so far as to say pro-lobotomy. You have to see the whole film.”

Martin’s daughter then said, “In the end, we’re all rats with cell phones,” and her father quickly guessed The Departed.

Another review she offered was, “Chat, do I need therapy for being SO attracted to De Niro in this?”

Martin knew this one and answered Cape Fear.

Finally, Francesca read another review and said, “Martin Scorsese made this one for the girls and I’m so glad he did!”

Martin answered, “The Age of Innocence. It’s not for girls, it’s for everyone.”

Nicely done!

Here’s the video.

No doubt about it, Mr. Scorsese has had a long and storied career in Hollywood!

