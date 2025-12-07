December 7, 2025 at 4:49 am

Mechanics Recommended What They Think Are the Best Cars People Can Buy For Under $10,000

by Matthew Gilligan

mechanics talking about cars

TikTok/@eichbrothers

Let’s talk cars, friends!

Actually, let’s talk about CHEAP cars.

Mechanics at a shop in Evansville, Indiana talked to TikTok viewers about what car they think are the best kinds of cars they can buy for under $10,000.

mechanic talking about cars

TikTok/@eichbrothers

The first mechanic who was asked this question said, “Toyotas now are a little bit costly, especially in the used car market. If you can get one for $10K that’s under 200,000 [miles], then great.”

He then talked about Mazdas and said, “A CX9 specifically with a 3.7 if it’s had chains and a water pump done. It should last another hundred thousand miles. Mazda 3A, too, with a 2.3 liter. Great engine. It’s a Ford engine.”

The man then said, “I need to be really, really specific with this one. People are probably gonna light me up on this. Dodge Avengers, specifically 2.4 liter non-multi-air.”

mechanic talking about cars

TikTok/@eichbrothers

The next employee said, “Probably a Honda Civic SI. Those are pretty good. I want one so bad.”

And the final mechanic featured in the video said,  “Late ’80’s Volvo 240s.”

He added, “I think there’s one out there that’s hit like three million miles.”

mechanic in an auto shop

TikTok/@eichbrothers

Here’s the video.

@eichbrothers

What’s the BEST car you can buy for under $10,000? #carrepair #tiktokautocampaign #autotech #mechanic #autoshop #shoptalk #shoplife #affordablecar

♬ original sound – EichBrothers

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 10.11.37 AM Mechanics Recommended What They Think Are the Best Cars People Can Buy For Under $10,000

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 10.11.48 AM Mechanics Recommended What They Think Are the Best Cars People Can Buy For Under $10,000

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 09 at 10.11.58 AM Mechanics Recommended What They Think Are the Best Cars People Can Buy For Under $10,000

This is good advice for all the car shoppers out there!

The Sifter