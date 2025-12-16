Medical School Candidate Is Working Hard To Prep For Her Entrance Exam, But When Her ADHD And Household Chores Push Her To Breaking Point, Her Sister Shows Her True Colors

There are times in life when everyone needs a little extra support from their loved ones.

Sure these times include illness and times of personal pain and tragedy, but they also include those moments in life when things are getting a little much.

Because life can be stressful for all of us, but with a little support things can feel a whole lot better.

For the woman in this story, impending medical school entrance exams coupled with chores at home are becoming too much to handle.

But when she asks her sister for help, the response was far from what she hoped for.

AITA for demanding my sister to help out with chores? I am a 23-year-old woman, and am currently enrolled in a review center to prepare for my medical school entrance exam in January. Our classes just started, and I asked my mom to tell my little sister (seventeen, female) to help out with chores at home. For context, I live in the Philippines. I’m the eldest, and the first to finish college. During college, I stayed in a dorm since my university was two hours away, but I always helped with chores and took care of our dogs whenever I came home.

My mom works night shifts, so she cooks for us during the day (she loves cooking and her dishes are superb), and we let her rest because she usually gets home around 4am. While I was away, my siblings, my sister and brother (nineteen, male) handled the chores: vacuuming, mopping, washing dishes, and feeding the dogs. etc. Their school is right next to our house, so they never had to travel far. Since I came home last July, I’ve been doing everything: cleaning, organizing, feeding and grooming the dogs, and taking care of the house. I didn’t mind at first since I felt guilty that my siblings had to do the chores while I was away. But now that my review classes have started, it’s getting overwhelming.

I have ADHD (diagnosed at ten), and focusing during study sessions is already hard for me. Constantly getting up to wash dishes or clean up after the dogs breaks my concentration. Once I lose focus, it’s really difficult for me to get back into study mode. So, I asked my mom to tell my sister to help out a bit, just to take some of the load off. Instead, my sister ignored her and moved in with our grandmother (who lives fifteen minutes away) to avoid chores altogether. Now, I’m stuck doing everything again.

I wasn’t asking her to do ALL the chores – just a little help while I was studying and once I’m done, I’d help as well. As for my brother, he’s not at home most of the time now that he’s in college, so it’s just me and my sister. While I was away, she and my brother helped each other with the chores but now that I’m here, I’m doing everything. No help or whatsoever. Maybe because I’m the eldest? I understand that she probably feels like it’s “my turn” to take care of the house since I’m home now, but I’m genuinely struggling to balance studying and chores.

I just wanted some help so I can focus on preparing for my exam. I feel pressured, and last time I just broke down while holding the mop, since I was re-watching our lecture again to learn more and I had to get up because one dog spilled water on the floor. It’s just so overwhelming for me and I’ve been having headaches for lack of sleep. I just need a little help, just a little. Am I wrong for asking my sister to help with chores while I’m studying? AITA?

It sounds like in general, this is a really loving and supportive family – but the fact that her younger sister has moved out to avoid helping with the chores suggests something very different.

Sure she might be the eldest, but the pressure that this woman is under is too much.

It’s important that she’s allowed the time to study as if she were out working full time, because what she’s taking on right now is going to cause severe burnout.

