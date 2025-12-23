Mom Got Tired of Boyfriend’s Mother Canceling Christmas Two Years In A Row, So She Wants To Visit Her Own Mom This Year

It’s hard to feel festive when the holidays keep turning into disappointment.

WIBTA for visiting my mom for christmas instead of MIL, after MIL cancelled on us 2 years in a row, even tho she has bad health issues? My boyfriend (36m) and I (38f) have two kids (4m, 1f). We’ve been together for 8 years. Our families don’t really live close to us. My mom lives a 10-12 hour drive from us, his dad (FIL) lives an 8-9 hour drive from us (4-6 hours from my mom), and his mom (MIL) lives a 4-6 hour drive from us. His stepdad lives about an hour from us, but we don’t see him super often, as he has a lot of health issues and is busy with doctors.

In the four years since our son was born, we did Christmas at home, then at my mom’s house, and then, for two years in a row, we organized our entire grandparent visiting schedule around planning to see his mom for Christmas. Each year, she cancelled at the last minute. I LOVE Christmas and was very upset, and yes, I was an idiot to agree to it again after the first year. We ended up having a super low-key lunch with his stepdad both years, which was fine, but still. (Also, please note that the second cancelled year was when we had a 2-month-old baby whom she hadn’t yet met.)

Both of those years, we visited later in January, I think, and both years it was underwhelming. She is a part-time carer for her dad (I think he’s the reason for the second cancelled year? Nobody else could take care of him, I guess?), and often when we visit, she’s gone most of the day. We had plans to do a proper belated celebration with a nice dinner and presents, but it never happened. This year, I am insisting we visit my mom for Christmas and his mom for Thanksgiving (which is two days after our son’s birthday, so it could be a special combo celebration).

My boyfriend told her, and she requested we switch, so she could have us and SIL all together (SIL does Thanksgiving at FIL’s house every year). I do not want to do it, and when I told him, he got very disappointed, saying his mom will be really upset and that he’s worried about her health, and what if it’s the last chance to have Christmas with her? She DOES have a lot of health issues (Crohn’s, autoimmune stuff, thyroid removed, not sure what else), and he says she downplays it, but when he googles things she has told him, all the results are alarming, and I guess leading him to feel this intense worry. AITA?

