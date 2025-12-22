Mom Let’s Her 6-Year-Old Throw A Tantrum In The Store, But Then Blows Up At Cashier For Taking Matters Into Her Own Hands

Many kids are loud and you can’t change that. But you can change how they behave in public.

At least that’s what this retail worker thought.

See how she handled drama with a customer’s child.

Gentle parenting is sad to watch as a retail worker. I work in a small clothing retail store in a mall. I am a supervisor and I was the only one at the till. Lady had some standard returns and purchase, whatever. Her child (I would guess maybe 5 or 6 years old) was playing with a bracelet set while we did our transaction.

This kid is about to cause havoc.

We finished up, lady said “Okay give the bracelet to the lady. Let’s go.” The child actually did give it back, I said thank you, they went to leave…. Mom leaves, child comes running back into my store to look for the bracelet. Mom comes back to look for her, child ends up crying about how she wants the bracelet. Whatever, I figure, the parent is gonna handle it none of my business. Until the kid comes running behind me and the tills, trying to find the bracelet. Mom is just standing on the other side looking exasperated and saying in that gentle parenting voice “Come on. We have to go.” Kid trying to dig through my stuff (bags, clothes, just whatever is behind the tills). I say to the mom “Hey if you want to come back here and grab her thats fine.” she doesn’t reply.

Prepare for mom to go from 0 to 60.

At that point i had to set in, there is sharp pins for security tags and stuff and I had more customers to help. So as the kid was running to hide from mom I stuck my arm out to block her. Yikes, you’d think I broke her arm, she screamed so loud. Like that toddler ear piercing wail. Where is her mom? Just standing there, now looking mad at ME, and said “well. That was embarrassing.” And just, glared at me. Kid then bolted around my store again and had another screaming / crying fit on the floor. Again, mom just stood there.

She is baffled about the mom’s parenting.

I’m not a parent, and i do understand the whole “Let kids have the tantrum” idea. I was under the impression you, remove them from the upsetting situation? The joy of retail is though that I had to email my District Manager the whole story just in case lady tries to say I hurt her child.

Here is what people are saying.

I agree. Lots of people said this, too.

I just don’t get it.

Definitely. This is unacceptable.

LOL great episode of The Simpsons.

Bystander is the perfect word.

My sister and I were never like this.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.