Teen Agreed To Make A Birthday Cake For Her Dad, But Her Mom Insisted That He Pay Her To Bake It. So She Returned His Birthday Gift And Paid Her The Money.

One mother wanted to champion her teenage daughter’s love for baking, but when she insisted her husband pay for the birthday cake their daughter was making him, he accused her of turning a heartfelt gesture into a business deal.

AITA for returning my husband’s birthday gift to pay for the birthday cake my daughter baked after he refused to pay her? My daughter (16) has a thing for baking. She bakes cakes and some (I said some, not all!) sweets and makes money out of it by selling her work to relatives, friends, and supposedly us!

My husband’s (her stepdad) 45th birthday took place days ago. He asked my daughter to bake him the birthday cake, and she agreed.

I told him about paying her, to which he responded with “pfff pay her? Get outta here, I’m her dad!” I insisted, seeing she’s “a yes” person and a people pleaser, so she won’t outright demand the money from him. He said he’d pay, but days went by and he didn’t pay her a cent.

I decided to go ahead and sell the wrist watch I bought him as his birthday gift and pay her for her. He found out and went off on me. I told him he had enough time and should’ve paid her even before he received the cake.

He said that I was teaching her to treat familial relationships as “transactional” and raising her to be “materialistic.” I explained the time, effort, and even money she put towards making the cake, but he lashed out verbally, calling me an AH for making this move and for enabling my daughter to expect so much from family that she’s supposed to help with nothing in return.

He’s furious and told almost the whole family about how I took back his birthday gift and returned it. AITA?

