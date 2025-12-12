New Dad Caught Up On Much Needed Sleep During His Lunch Break, But When His Boss Reprimanded Him For It, He Revealed How Little He Respects Break Time

Workplace expectations can get a little strange when managers forget that employees are human beings with actual lives.

One new dad was still adjusting to life back at work when he was so exhausted that he had to nap during his lunch breaks.

But when his boss came down hard about his lunchtime habits, this new dad grew fed-up of the micromanaging.

Read on for the full story.

Sleeping on my lunch… I have an office and I’m a new Dad. I decided yesterday to spend my lunch taking a nap on my hour lunch since I’m not getting much sleep at home.

But soon this dad found some trouble with his boss.

Today I get a “talking to” by my boss saying how he’s concerned about me and that I was taking a nap on my lunch yesterday in my office. Also note that I have a door to this office and it was shut plus I signed out for lunch.

He doesn’t find this fair at all.

First off, why are you checking up on me on my lunch break — and secondly, can I not do what I want on my lunch? Guess I should have gone out to my truck or something but this just irritated me.

Micromanager alert!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This boss really needs to learn some boundaries.

Maybe napping in the comfort of your own car really is the best option here.

There’s a way for the employee and the boss to get back on the same page.

Going back to work as a new parent really is tough.

Policing someone’s lunch break is seriously wild behavior.

The whole situation proved one thing: some managers really need a hobby.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.