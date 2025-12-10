Newly-Engaged Man Wants To Get His Fiancée An Engagement Ring With A Lab Grown Diamond, But She Wants A Real One

Bigger isn’t always better, but some people want a showy display of affection when they get engaged. But what about a big diamond that was lab-grown vs. a “real” diamond?

In this story, a couple disagrees about what’s a better token of love… an ethical “fake” diamond or a more traditional one that might have some shady origins.

Let’s see how this pans out…

AITA for not wanting to pay for a diamond ring? So my girlfriend and I recently got engaged, and I figured it would be nicer to have her pick out her own ring rather than have me guessing what she likes.

I already know my girlfriend loves shiny things, but now she is absolutely adamant that she wants a real diamond ring.

Personally I don’t like the idea of shelling out so much money for a piece of jewelry with an artificial high price. So instead I offered to buy her one that was lab-grown, as it’s way cheaper but also doesn’t involve shady business practices and labor.

Money isn’t an issue, it’s really about the ethics for me. I do not like the idea of buying her something that potentially harmed someone in the making of it for our wedding.

But she thinks I’m being stingy for not buying her a “real” diamond.

We’ve already gotten in a few arguments over this so now I wanted to ask you guys if I should just suck it up or not.

What do the comments on Reddit have to say?

This person has a contrarian POV.

This poster says everyone is being reasonable: compromise.

Another person says, just communicate.

This poster says it’s rude to make someone choose their own presents.

Another user has a clever idea.

Diamonds are forever, but they’re not for everyone.

