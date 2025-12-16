Night Shift Worker Wants The Heat Off When He Goes To Bed, But His Day Shift Roommate Needs It On

Finding the right roommate can be something of a challenge, especially as you get older and things that you might have tolerated in the past become deeply irritating.

But for many people in today’s economy, there is little choice but share a home with someone else, and with that comes a whole host of difficulties.

For the man in this story, the biggest frustration is the fact that he and his roommate cannot agree on a heating schedule for their trailer.

But when this disagreement turns into a full-blown argument, lots of other deeply-held resentments burst out.

AITA for turning the heat off before bed? I work evenings and go to bed late at night/early in the morning, while my roommate works dayshift. We have had an agreement for nearly a year that, during the winter months, as long as I leave the heat on until I go to bed (which is usually when he is getting up and ready for work) it wouldn’t be an issue. But this morning and the past few mornings he kept turning the heat back on while I was trying to lay down to sleep.

And on this particular day, the issue came to a head.

Well today I had enough, and kept turning it back off as I want to be able to sleep without sweating like I am trying to fill a pool. I am not fat, I’m just more of a winter guy and he is more a summer heat kind of guy. Just before he left for work I heard the heat kick back on again, so I got back out of bed and went to turn the heat off again. This time however, he confronted me about turning the heat off because it was “freezing cold” (mind you, the temperature outside at the time was 42° F), and he said he could see his breath so the heat needed to be on. This devolved rather quickly into a fight with him telling me everything I do wrong. He accused me of never cleaning up after myself and how I leave dishes out, and just kept droning on.

We share responsibility on house cleaning, and over the last few months the one doing the dishes, taking out the trash, and cleaning the counters has been me. I’ve also been handling the overall maintenance of our trailer, which is a constant battle with the landlord over the summer to get a functioning AC unit. His chief complaint was that I leave dishes in the sink and around it. Now for reference I do not pay water or electric for the house. Instead I buy the groceries, pay half the rent, and pay for the internet. I also do the vast majority of the cooking in the house (it’s a passion and I love cooking for others, so it has never bothered me). I do weekly meal preps, not just for myself but I make enough so that there is dishes for him.

The argument just kept getting worse and worse.

Today during this argument he told me if I didn’t stop turning off the heat and if I was so unhappy I could find another place to live. We have never had any issues like this (we are also like two weeks or so from resigning our lease) and I am beyond confused. I got angry when he started accusing me of things I do not do, and told him straight up that I am constantly cleaning up after him as much as he claims to clean up after me. He complained that I leave the bread on the counter (still in the bread bag, not slices on the countertop) – the bread gets used daily, so I fail to see his complaint being valid there.

Other issues I have is that regularly he takes a whole week off from his job with grand plans to help around the trailer with dishes and other chores that he has been neglecting. However, then does three or four glasses on the third day of his “vacation,” before spending the rest of the time screaming into his headset on his xbox. AITA?

One thing is clear: these two men thought they were living harmoniously whilst actually harboring growing resentments toward one another.

Sure it’s annoying to feel like you’re doing more – and to keep living together, it might be important to make sure that they are both doing their fair share around the trailer.

But the catalyst to all of this is the issue with the heat, and asking a roommate to get ready for work in the cold is extremely unfair, even if you are trying to sleep. He’s absolutely being unfair about this.

This person agreed that dictating the heating when his roommate was getting up was out of order.

While others thought that they simply were not compatible roommates.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out that turning the heating off when it was so cold could cause serious problems.

This simply is not working.

