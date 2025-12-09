Old Lady Wants To Pay For Her Groceries Entirely With Change, But The Cashier Told Her She Could Only Accept $4 In Change
by Ashley Ashbee
Being a cashier can be fairly headache free if you’re not dealing with cash or rude customers.
Unfortunately, the worker in this story encountered both.
Imagine having a rude customer try to pay for her groceries with loose change. Would you bend the rules to humor her or annoy her as much as she’s annoying you?
Check out how this cashier handles the situation with a very satisfying payback.
Money is money
I work as a cashier in a supermarket.
I mentally scream every single shift because people really stress me out these days but alas, i can pay my bills.
My workplace has a ton of rules: some stupid, some not.
For example, we have a minimum of 5 dollars per card transaction (Even Apple Pay), but personally i gotta say i only follow that rule when a manager is around…Or if the client is a real jerk. You understand.
But another rule is about to be a customer service headache.
There’s a rule that i do understand: we cashiers can’t accept a huge amount of loose change or change rolls without a manager’s approval.
We can totally accept something like 4 dollars in just quarters, but not that same amount in just dimes and cents; we have a Coinstar machine literally steps away for that.
Well, guess what happened some days ago…
One lady had a lot of change.
This oldish lady, who couldn’t even grant me a “good evening,” wanted to give me her whole total in quarters, dimes, nickels and cents.
Her total was about $12 with some cents, so I definitely couldn’t accept it.
I explained the rules, what i stated before, and even offered her help to manage the machine but she refused and said that “Money is money, you’re just being lazy because you probably don’t even know how to count.”
Now the gloves come off.
I stood there, mentally insulting her, but physically still smiling, staring at her.
She sighed and fetched a 20 from her purse but stopped.
This lady suddenly had a huge grin, put the bill in her purse again, gave me a 10 and $3 in nickels, dimes and quarters. “You explained the maximum was 4, right?”.
Time to turn the tables.
I wanted to scream, but i remained calm. I simply sighed and admitted defeat until I had the brightest idea. I was supposed to give her .67¢ in return and i made sure to open the roll of cents i had.
Slooowly, i counted and gave her whole change in JUST cents. She scoffed and asked me “What is all this?!”
My answer? With a huge customer service smile I just answered “Money is money, right?”
She just dumped it all in her purse, grabbed her stuff and walked away fuming. Oh well.
That was well played! Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
Those fees are pricey!
I wouldn’t put it past her.
Good idea!
Ah, I see now.
It definitely seems like a game sometimes.
Fingers crossed she doesn’t have to deal with this customer again.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bad customer, cashier, coinstar, customer service, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, satisfying, store policy, supermarket, top
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.