December 19, 2025 at 6:55 am

‘One day you’re featured in one of the hit TV shows of the season…’ – Actor Said That They’re Now Delivering Uber Eats With Their Grandma To Pay the Bills

by Matthew Gilligan

Hollywood can be a fickle place and even getting any kind of film work can be fleeting.

And this person knows all about it…

Tomás Matos starred on the show Fire Island, but these days, they’re doing something entirely different to pay the bills: delivering food for Uber Eats with their grandmother.

Matos said, “It’s really just crazy. One day you’re featured in one of the hit TV shows of the season. And then the next, you’re delivering Uber Eats with your grandma. Right, Lela?”

Their grandmother said, “It pays.”

Matos then said, “Gia, we have your order! We’re on the way.”

In the caption, they wrote, “Cuz one thing about me is I WILL be paying my bills on time okay?!”

Here’s the video.

@tomatos_

Cuz one thing about me is I WILL be paying my bills on time okay?! #fyp

♬ original sound – Tomás Matos

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

Uber weighed in!

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

You gotta do what you gotta do to pay the bills!

