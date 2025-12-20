Roommate Makes Excuses About Not Paying Bills, So The Other One Ends Up Stuck With All Of The Financial Responsibility

Imagine moving in with a roommate and thinking you’re going to split the bills 50/50. What would you do if your roommate kept making excuses about why she couldn’t pay her half of the rent and utilities?

Would you pay it for her, find a way to make sure she pays, or move out?

The person in this story is in this exact situation and is thinking about moving but. But they’re not sure if that’s the right thing to do or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if i leave my roommate with nothing? Heres the deal, we moved in together, first month rents due. It was semi okay. Used one of those split rent things. I paid my half in full hers was split. Okay fine. Then she asks if i can help her get mattresses by using my info for a lease (like rent a center), dumb move on my part but i did. I also gave her another bed i had as a spare.

Everything’s going fine. I was on top of it all doing utilities in my name etc. Next months rent comes, hmm… something happened doesn’t have it. No biggie life happens. I’ll cover it. We will just be late. Just pay me back. Pays me back 40% of what she owes me. That covers the utilities. Never see the rest.

THE NEXT MONTHS RENT COMES….. doesn’t have it. Communication has gone caput. We had several other issues that i ignored cause i do that awesome thing of bottling stuff up. I’m beyond annoyed at this point, borrowing money getting loans just to get groceries. 500 thats gonna cost me at least a grand cause it’s all i could get approved for. All the while whose paying for the mattresses and utilities? Me. I keep reminding her, nothing.

Meanwhile i put my foot down, i refuse to cover her anymore no matter the cost to my credit. Yes well, went exactly how i thought it would. She said she had it, okay my check comes i say lets pay. Radio silence. No longer has it.

Finally tension explodes. I find out she’s telling everyone she’s giving me cash and i’m blowing it. I lost my cool at that point. I’m taking the mattresses just because i can. I’m taking my utilities with me and I’m gone. Leaving her with the pending court date and no power or gas. That part hasn’t happened yet. Would i be a jerk to do it?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

