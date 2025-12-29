Outdated Hustle Culture Pushed Employees To Burn Out, So One Corporate Employee Finally Spoke Out About The Toxic Expectations

Many people are raised to believe that nonstop effort is the only measure of dedication.

Yet one employee quickly realized how damaging that belief can be when companies weaponize effort.

Here’s one redditor’s take on why grinding yourself into dust isn’t a path to success — it’s a path to burnout.

The Myth of “Work Harder, Not Smarter It’s infuriating to see how the “work harder, not smarter” mindset has been pushed on employees for years, especially in capitalist systems.

This employee points out just how harmful these unrealistic expectations can be.

This outdated mentality not only leads to burnout but also perpetuates the idea that employees are expendable cogs in a machine rather than valuable individuals with unique skills and needs. The truth is, working longer hours or harder doesn’t equal better results. In fact, it often leads to exhaustion, lower productivity, and mental health struggles.

This worker came to discover that bosses don’t always have their employees’ best interests at heart.

Employers often use this myth to justify pushing workers beyond reasonable limits, without any real reward or recognition for the effort. It’s time to challenge the expectation that we should sacrifice our well-being for companies that don’t care about us beyond our output.

Protecting your own well-being is a survival tactic more employees need to get comfortable with.

Redditors had quite a few thoughts on this.

It’s sobering when you realize just how little some companies care about their employees.

Management often demands support but never repays the favor.

Sometimes, to succeed in the rat race, you just have to use a little discretion.

The workplace definitely isn’t always a fair place.

What this employee eventually saw was employee overwork only benefits the top dogs.

They’re finally done putting in more than they’re getting back.

