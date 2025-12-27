Guy Was Hit By A Speeding Driver After He Completed His Final Delivery Of The Night, And Now He’s Left Carless And Clueless

Delivery driving can seem like a pretty simple gig.

All you have to do is collect the food, and drop it off with the customer, right?

Well that doesn’t account for all the complications that can arise along the way – from addresses that just can’t be found, to uncooperative customers, and those who simply ghost you.

And as the driver in this story found out to his detriment, sometimes the issues can be way more serious.

Car accident on the clock I’ve been a delivery driver for about a year or so on and off, and just recently started at Papa John’s. Back in October of last year, at 10:30 at night, I was on my last delivery of the night and I pulled into the customer’s drive way, out of the road completely. After handing them their pizza I was walking back to my truck, when I saw headlights rounding this curve at a good speed.

The car hit a ditch next to the driveway and flew into the side of my truck. As it all was happening, I turned and ran from it so I didn’t get hurt – but my truck was completely caved in where the door meets the bed. I got the driver’s information through the crash report, but I cannot find any way to call his insurance provider – it’s like it doesn’t exist.

My insurance won’t cover anything because I have minimum coverage and it wasn’t my fault. Also it turns out the whole time I’ve been delivering I haven’t had commercial insurance, so now I don’t think the person who hit me has to pay. I’m so confused about all of this, and don’t really know what to do.

It sucks that he’s not only lost his truck, but he’s presumably lost his source of income too.

All because some idiot was speeding where they shouldn’t have been.

This poor guy.

It really sucks if his employers are doing nothing to help him, in this situation that was not his fault.

And in not having commercial insurance, it sounds like this was a genuine mistake – and something that should have been advised on when he started his job.

This guy’s in a real pickle, and the worst thing is that he wasn’t at fault at all.

