Pregnant Woman Yelled At Her Husband After He Ate Some Of Her Favorite Chocolates, So He Drove All Over Town To Replace Them

Pregnancy hormones can make a woman unreasonable at times.

Imagine being pregnant and hormonal, and you realize your husband ate your favorite chocolates. You might be surprised how upsetting this could be.

The woman in this story realized her husband had been eating her favorite chocolate, so she started yelling at him. He had to think she was overreacting, but he still did whatever it took to make it right.

Read the full story below.

AITA for yelling at my husband when he ate some of my chocolate and making him drive across the city to replace them. I am 8.5 months pregnant, and driving sucks. So my mom drives me around because my husband is working huge hours to get ahead before the baby comes. Last month, she drove me to my favorite chocolate store, and I stocked up on my favorite flavors. The store has dozens of flavors of chocolate individually wrapped in colorful foil, so you can tell the flavor. The store is about an hour’s drive away from our home. My husband knows my favorite flavor. Half the bag was originally that flavor. But by now, it’s just even with the others.

She doesn’t want him eating her chocolates.

He came home from work yesterday, and after supper we were going to sit and watch TV. I waddled over to the couch and asked him to please bring me two of my chocolates. He did and he grabbed a few for himself. No problem there. He came back to the couch with chocolate in his mouth. When he kissed me I knew what flavor he took. He admitted he took the stracciatella ones. My favorite.

She got really upset.

I got kind of upset and he said it was no big deal, I could go with my mom and get some more. Yes, this company sells their chocolate everywhere, but that flavor I’ve only ever seen this flavor in their store. I asked if he had been eating that flavor a lot, and his face told me everything I needed to know. I yelled at him that it’s not like it’s easy for me to sit in a car for two hours. He said he would go out right now and replace them. He hit a couple of drug stores, and a couple of grocery stores, they all told him the same thing. So he drove across town and came back with a big bag of just that flavor.

Her mom said she was being crazy.

While he was gone, I called my mom and she said I need to calm down because my hormones are making me crazy. I apologized to my husband, but he is still grumpy that he drove around for hours just to get me chocolate. I think he should know better than to eat my favorite flavor. I know this isn’t as big a problem as some of the other stuff here.

What a sweet story of a husband doing anything it takes to make his pregnant wife happy.

Never come between a pregnant woman and her chocolate.

