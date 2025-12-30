Resident Was Accosted By Neighbor After Parking In Front Of His House To Avoid A Messy Situation, And Demands She Never Park There Again

If someone has a problem with you, it’s normal to get some sort of hint or warning about what they dislike.

AITA for parking … on the street? One of my neighbours has just called me a name for parking on the side of the road on our street. Everybody parks on one side of the road on our street. I usually park on the side of the road directly opposite my house, and he usually parks on the side of the road (in front of me) directly outside his house. My car behind his, if this makes sense.

I’ve parked in that general section since I got my car. My partner and a family member used to park behind us (like one house worth of space back, to avoid parking in front of a driveway). But now no one uses that area because a huge tree overhangs it and the cars get covered in sap and bird poo. So I’ve just kept parking where I do out of habit and not wanting to have a pooey sappy car. I’ve maybe parked in ‘His’ spot once every couple of weeks if my space is taken. He has never hinted that he had an issue with it… no funny comments, no notes left, no sighs, nothing. We’ve even been outside at the same time loads of times while he’s fixing his car and he’s never said a word.

But today, right after I parked, he pulled up and immediately shouted to his wife ‘that jerk has parked there again.’ When i said what’s the problem, he pulled the whole “I’ve lived here for however long” speech 🙄. He also said he needs the space because he cares for his disabled dad and is in and out pretty often. Which, yeah, fine. If he’d told me that nicely at any point, I would’ve happily kept the space clear. But instead he went straight to insults. He also started moaning about my family having three cars, even though one is on our driveway and the other parks around the corner (where those neighbours moaned about the car being around the corner so we literally cannot win!!).

And the funniest part? He actually has a driveway himself but doesn’t use it. There’s something small ish covered in plastic sitting in it. But surely if he’s so bothered about being so close to his car he’d move whatever this is to eg his back garden and use his driveway? I’ve left my car there out of pure annoyance, but I’m not actually the kind of person who can be petty for long. I just don’t get why it went from zero issue to name calling out of nowhere. AITA?

