Restaurant Worker Was Annoyed With Her Boss’s Gruff Orders, So She And Her Coworkers Took His Word Literally And Left Him With A Lot Of Work To Do
by Ashley Ashbee
If you’re a bad boss, you’re only hurting yourself, either because revenge is due or because you asked for something stupid and you got it.
Perhaps this story could fall under both categories.
See why the boss isn’t happy with the employees and the employees aren’t happy with the boss.
Manager said we couldn’t leave until every table was “fully wiped.” So we did.
I worked at a fast-food place in high school.
Our closing manager was a power-tripping jerk.
One night, right at closing, he barked at us, “I don’t want to see a single crumb! Every table must be fully wiped before you clock out!”
But these workers found a loophole to leverage.
We usually did a quick spray-and-wipe, but he was being especially awful. So, my coworker and I took him at his word.
We got fresh, soaking wet rags and “fully wiped” every single table, chair, and bench seat.
We didn’t dry them off.
The entire dining area was covered in a thin, uniform layer of water.
Their actions had the desired effect…
When he came to inspect, he was furious. “They’re all wet!” he yelled.
I looked him dead in the eye and said, “You said ‘fully wiped.’ You didn’t say anything about drying them. Not a crumb in sight, sir.”
We clocked out and left him to dry the entire restaurant by himself.
I’m sure their manager was pretty upset that night.
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
Not just you!
Air drying isn’t necessarily sanitary.
Right? It’s implied that this is your job.
Clever. Maybe.
Pride in your job is important!
I don’t know what you gain by acting like this at work.
