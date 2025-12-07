Retail Employee Asked To Use Her Banked Overtime For 1 Sick Day, But Her Manager Demanded A Doctor’s Note And Refused To Approve It, So She Got A 3-Day Medical Leave And Filed A Labor Claim That Forced The Company To Pay 120 Overtime Hours

It always says a lot when a workplace wants every extra hour from you, but suddenly requests proof the moment you need one back.

Imagine if you’d quietly accumulated more than a hundred overtime hours because your job expected twelve-hour shifts, and the one time you asked to use a single day of it, your manager threatened to write you up unless you brought in a doctor’s note?

What would you do?

In the following story, one employee finds themselves in this situation and ends up the winner.

Here’s how it played out.

Manager threatens to write me up with salary deduction if I won’t give a doctor’s note, for asking my excess hours just because I am sick So I (30F) have been working with this company for 3 years already. I work in retail, and our managers are always micro-managing and will write us up each time, even just for breathing 😂 (jk), but you can tell that’s how they are up our nose all the time. My days off are scheduled every week for Thursday, and this week, I was already feeling ill days before my day off.

She only needed one additional day off, but the manager wasn’t cooperating.

I had waited until my day off to rest and hope I could feel better, but when the end of my day off came, I still felt sick, so I asked my boss if I could use my excess hours and not come to work the next day, since I was so sick. Now, our company never pays for our overtime but expects us to work 12 hours a day, and for every day they will give us 2 hours excess, and since I never requested until that particular day, I had racked up 120 excess hours overtime, which can be used for day-offs, etc. I had only requested a 1-day extra off, which would amount to 10 hours to be deducted from my long extra hours accumulated, but my boss threatened to write me up if I didn’t provide a doctor’s note, and she informed me that even if I provided one, she wouldn’t deduct it from my hours.

Here’s where she really got them.

So I complied and went to the doctor, took a medical note, and was given a 3-day recommended rest and sent it to my manager. Now she has no choice but to let me have an additional 3 more days paid sick leave, and I won’t be back to shop until Monday instead of just giving me a day to rest 😂 Now Saturday comes, and the shop has a lot of issues without me, and my reliever is having a hard time coping with work, so my manager calls me, and I didn’t respond to any of her messages or calls and just rested well. Monday came and I reported the company to Labour claims and the company was forced to pay me that 120 hours of overtime 😂 Checkmate!

Nice! That was very well-played!

That was a great ending.

It’s not every day that things work out so perfectly for employees.

