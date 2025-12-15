Retail Worker Is Almost Able To Leave Without Working Overtime, But Then A Sweet Couple Comes In And Asks For Help

Imagine working at closing time at a store every night. You’re the last employee there, and you frequently have to work overtime.

A couple rode the Feels train into work and I hopped aboard. About a paycheck into working I had gotten a memorial tattoo for my granny and pa-pa who passed away quite a few years ago. Its an American traditional rose on my forearm, very noticeable(important to the story.) This story takes place a week or so after my tattoo fully healed. I work in retail at a huge name superstore in the electronics section. Being the newbie, I was given the grand opportunity to close every night for the next two months(close was 11:00 PM, but overtime because everyone would leave their work to me was about 12:00 AM).. Every night I was so mentally exhausted because my coworkers would leave me carts of stock to put on the floor, bin, throw to clearance, ect.

Well this particular day completely sucked. I don’t know why, but that day all my customers decided to be clowns. It was exactly 10:55 and I got everything done, all my work, I could leave now!!! But this couple comes into my section.

I mentally scream but I do my usual retail smile and welcome them. This couple was roughly in their late 50’s, a sweet Asian lady married to the American man. They needed a GPS because theirs broke. Well, they were very nice and I ended up staying about 45 minutes late setting it up and everything with them.

Usually my tattoo attracts attention instantly. At the end of the transaction, I take their card and the woman slaps her husbands arm, and in her cute broken English says: “Oh ma’am!! Look!! at husband Pull up sleeve, look he has rose too!” She’s so happy and the husband starts smiling and rolls up his sleeve and shows me a small rose, the size of a quarter he got when he was stationed in Japan when he was 19, with her name under it.

They were so happy together, and they told me about spending a holiday with their family, and how I was very sweet to stay and help. I clocked out happy and called my mom and told her, actually crying because this little couple had made my day, thus making working that day so much more worth it. Thanks couple 🙂

