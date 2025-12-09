Retail Worker Sold A Customer Exactly What He Asked For, So When The Customer Complained His Subwoofer Didn’t “Play Words,” The Employee Was Forced To Explain The Obvious

Retail workers know the golden rule: if a customer swears they know what they’re doing, don’t argue.

One retail worker did just this when a customer waltzed in demanding the first subwoofer he saw.

But when the same customer returned complaining his subwoofer didn’t “play words,” the retail worker learned exactly the type of customer he was dealing with.

Read on for the full story.

Customer buys subwoofer. Complains because it only plays bass. I am happy to help customers and answer questions if asked. But when someone just points to an item and says they want that one, I simply sell them what they say they want.

This retail worker thought one customer knew what he wanted, but he soon learned he was mistaken.

This guy bought a subwoofer, a subwoofer box, a subwoofer amplifier, and an amplifier wiring kit. He comes back a few days later and says he can’t get any words out of it, no “matter how he turns them knobs.”

The worker proceeded to show the customer how it actually works.

I tell him subwoofers are for bass only and do not play words. I took him to the radio display and demonstrated playing just speakers, playing just subwoofers, and then playing speakers and subwoofers together.

Dumbfounded, the customer tries to pin the blame on the employee.

“Why didn’t you tell me these wouldn’t play words?” “You never asked and seemed to know exactly what you wanted. If you had asked before buying, I’d have been glad to answer questions and demonstrate the difference.”

This, dear customer, is how a subwoofer works!

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter points out just how absurd this line of thinking really is.

What is really going through the heads of customers like these?

Modern technology is great, but it doesn’t work miracles.

Even non-musical people understand the basics of subwoofers.

Some customers just expect you to read their minds.

By the time the customer left, he felt a lot less confident in his knowledge about speakers.

Maybe next time this customer will crank the dial on some humility.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.