Rosie O’Donnell Talked About Choking Safety After She Saved Someone’s Life. – ‘We stood her up, and I’m holding her hands and talking to.’

This is your daily reminder to learn how to do the Heimlich maneuver, folks!

Comedian and actress Rosie O’Donnell posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how her quick thinking helped save the life of an elderly woman who was choking.

O’Donnell was out to eat with her cousin at a hotel in Dublin and she told viewers, “I’m a hyper-vigilant person. They say kids who come from trauma-based backgrounds sometimes develop a hyper-vigilance. And I definitely have that.”

She added, “I see a 90-year-old woman choking. And I jump into action like I’m an EMT, which I’m not.”

O’Donnell didn’t hesitate and she told her cousin how to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the woman.

She told viewers, “We stood her up, and I’m holding her hands and talking to her and saying, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay. Can you breathe?’ And I put my hand near her, and she could not breathe at all. And she started getting caught red in the face.”

O’Donnell said that no one from the hotel or the restaurant came to their aid, but the food that was dislodged in the woman’s throat finally came out.

The 90-year-old woman finished her meal.

O’Donnell said, “This is the international sign for choking. If you can’t speak or cough, do this.”

Good for her!

Here’s the video.

Good thing she was there to help out.

Nice work!

