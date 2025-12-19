Rude Customer Slams Into An Older Woman’s Shopping Cart At The Grocery Store, So Her Grandchild Hides The Other Customer’s Cart

Imagine going grocery shopping on a very busy day like the day before Thanksgiving.

If another customer slammed into your shopping cart with their cart and blamed you, would you brush it off and continue shopping, or would you want to get revenge?

The grandchild in this story wanted to get revenge, and his grandmother never found out what he did.

Keep reading for all the details.

A man was very rude to my grandma, so I got my revenge. I was shopping with my grandmother for thanksgiving at the local supermarket. It’s very busy and all the carts make things very slow to move. I hear a disgruntled harumph from behind me and see some 40-something man almost ramming his way through. He hits the cart my grandmother is holding, jostling her slightly.

What the man said made it even worse.

A clear accident I would have thought, until I heard him say, “Some people really are rude.” I almost did a double take when I heard that. To say this annoyed me is an understatement. We try to brush it off and continue shopping.

He came up with a plan for revenge.

About 5 minutes later I see him again, walking toward the bathroom. I immediately have a brilliant idea. I tell my grandma I’m going to go back to the produce section and hurry off. I find his cart quickly because he had a lot of water stacked in it. I wheel the cart off in the opposite direction and take it to the other side of the store and wedge it in a corner out of everyone’s way near the employee entrance.

Grandma had no idea what he did.

Walking back to Grandma with a smile on my face. While in the checkout line I see him walking around confused with a really ugly mug. Grandma asked why I was smiling so much. I just told her I remembered something funny.

That’s funny, and a very easy and effective way to get revenge.

