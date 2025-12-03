Rule-Following Trooper Took His Guard Duty Way Too Seriously And Stopped The Top Man In Charge, But The Brigadier-General Ended Up Calling Him A Model Soldier Instead Of Punishing Him

Following orders in the military is non-negotiable, but following them too well can also get you into hot water.

Yes, General, No, General When I was a trooper, many, many years ago, when you were on guard duty at the camp’s main gate, every person had to be challenged and show their ID. Every one. In fact, this meant that field officers and generals would drive up and expect the pole to be raised so they didn’t even have to slow down.

But not all troopers operated this way.

One guy in our platoon was Trooper Koos Coetzee (care to guess which country?). Koos took life in the army very seriously indeed and followed orders to the letter. Which meant that sensible sergeants never put him on watchhouse duty — until the new guy showed up, demanding Koos do his share on the day the big passing out parade was held. You can see where this is going, can’t you?

But the top man had a very different reaction.

However, as the Brigadier-General swept up to the post and Koos stopped him, demanding to see his papers, he shocked us all — complimenting Koos on his strict attention to detail and calling him a “conscientious chap.” Luckiest soldier I ever met, Koos.

What could’ve been a disciplinary nightmare turned into a story for the ages.

