She Decided She Wanted To Be A Stay At Home Mom Once The Baby Arrived, But Her Boss Didn’t Hire A Replacement And The Department Fell Apart When She Quit

Don’t recognize my work? Have fun having no cake decorator during graduation season I’ve been an assistant deli/bakery manager for +6 years.

In those years we had “Jill” take over the previous managers position through backstabbery and lies, a position that was supposed to go to me, but she had a friend in upper management get her transferred over. Jill never did any of the work, left things for me to do last minute, took four-day weekends, intentionally ‘missed’ orders to try and make me look bad; the whole nine yards.

I put up with it for years… Every time I brought it up with the management, they gave an excuse or sort of just brushed me off. The company has a union, so getting someone with even a year of seniority over you in trouble is almost impossible. I was doing more and more of the work, making sure orders went off on time, fixing ones she would forget or mess up, covering shifts, calling people to come in if she intentionally under scheduled us, training…. A headache.

During this time, I got married (which she tried to deny me my vacation time to do) and had a hectic schedule that my husband graciously understood. Dealt with it for another few years and just got so tired with everything… then the kicker came! I got pregnant with our first!!

I decided then and there that once I left for maternity, I wasn’t going back. I did everything by the books, notified management and the union, scheduled doctors visits and worked around my schedule, made sure that there was no possible way she could mess with me.

Once I heard the due date; I grinned a maniacal smile deep in my soul. April… right before the busiest time for any deli/bakery… Graduation. When you’re in a town with 3+ colleges and 4 high schools just in a ten mile radius, you get a LOT of orders to fill. I even had a reputation for color matching certain school colors and doing cakes last minute.

On any given day for those months, they could have anywhere from 15-150 cakes going out in a weekend (Friday-Sunday) and to make matters worse for them, I was the only cake decorator. I let them know that they had to get someone in and hired for me to train MULTIPLE times or else they would be in dire straights, especially since Jill didn’t like decorating.

They never listened, like always. So, after four months, I stopped reminding them. I let it go. And it felt great. Then I decided to use one of my vacations during the week before delivery (good thing I did, the baby was ready anyways) and they still hadn’t found a cake decorator.

The day I delivered my baby, guess who finally got demoted??? Jill had scheduled one of her four-day weekends again, missed three supply orders, didn’t cover my shift, and the icing on the cake??? Left 19 cake orders unfulfilled for a Friday and did not let management know about them.

When Friday morning came around and she wasn’t there; there was a line of angry customers wondering WHERE their cakes were. Upper store management was called in, people from two different departments who had “some” experience on cakes were pulling premade 1/4 sheets and randomly throwing sprinkled this way and that and giving out the cakes for free.

Over $1000 in products having to be given to customers… for… free… Apparently, this also happened on a day the district manager was set to come in and do a tour to make sure things were set up for graduation.

Needless to say she was demoted and moved from the department the very day she came back into the store ( she turned off her phone over the weekend so no one would disturb her) I only know this because they called me to see if I could come back for a day or two from my “vacation” to fix everything. (They hadn’t known I had the baby yet, just thought I was still heavily pregnant).

I’ve now been six months as a STHM and cannot be happier without all of the stress from there. They still ask if I want my old job back when I grocery shop there, but I just smile and tell them no thank you. (Although I do miss some of my coworkers) now I get to raise an amazing little boy and bake cakes for the fun of it now.

