Young Woman Let Her Friend Stay With Her While She Looked For An Apartment, But Then The Friend Asked If She Could Have Her Couch When She Moved Out

AITA for not giving my friend my sofa? So, at the start of the summer my friend finished uni (UK) and had to move out of her accommodation. My friend, we’ll call her Amy, had been asking around other friends and me to stay for a short period while she finds her first solo flat. Of course, having my own place and no roommates I thought it could be great, she would be staying only until she found somewhere to move, I would get to spend some much-needed girl time, and everything would work out.

Now I must say initially everything was going smoothly, she wasn’t messy, helped pay towards her expenses and cleaned up after herself. Now this is where the sofa is involved, my flat has one bathroom, one bedroom and a living space with an open kitchen.

In said living space is my sofa/pull out bed, it was a great find on Facebook marketplace when I first moved out, and it has been with me since. It’s been great for any sleepovers or guests I have around. Amy had never brought up wanting me to ‘donate’ this sofa.

This was until 2 weeks ago, Amy finally found her new home just in time for Christmas. Earlier on in her stay we’d had conversations about her moving out and I’d said I would help out as much as I could, I had a bunch of spare cutleries etc I offered her to take to start out and I got to downsize a little.

Last week Amy got her keys and began moving her belongings to her new place, while helping her move she mentioned how great it would be to have a sofa bed just like mine and it would make starting out easier. I totally understood this as that’s why I was so happy about finding mine at the time I did and started telling her to keep a lookout on marketplace and eventually someone would be getting rid of one.

And that’s when she just came out with “Well can’t you do that and I can just have yours?” I was shocked and honestly just kind of stared at her blankly, at no point had I expressed even thinking of replacing my beloved sofa bed and with Christmas being less than a month away, I’m not in a place to be buying a new sofa right now.

She proceeded with, “I mean it’s already second hand and you already have a bed so it’s not that bad for you,” as if I’m okay with just having all my friends or family chilling in my bedroom when I have a living space but no sofa there? Naturally I told her my sofa isn’t for sale, nor would I be gifting it to her and as I just said I’m sure you’ll find one on marketplace or somewhere and she did not take that lightly.

She finished packing and moving her things with as minimal communication as possible and as soon as she left, she blocked me and complained about my “greediness” and “lack of empathy” to her friends. I’ve received a couple messages from those friends also ripping into me, so everyone seems to be on her side.

As of yesterday, I found out her parents are helping her pay for a bunch of starter furniture as a housewarming/Christmas gift, which is lovely, but I’m still confused why she thought I would give MY sofa up for her. So AITA.

