Sick Employee Joins A Work Meeting From Home, But The Big Boss Is Really Upset That He Didn’t Turn His Camera On

Imagine working from home when you’re not feeling well but feeling well enough to work.

If you had a mandatory Zoom meeting, would you keep your camera off even though you’re supposed to have it on, or would you turn it on even though you looked pretty bad since you were sick?

In this story, one work from home employee is in this exact situation, and he chooses the second option. What really bothers him is how his boss didn’t stand up for him.

Let’s read the whole story.

Okay Mr. Manager, thanks for managing! I just had a Weekly stand up with my manager Who, at the end of our meeting, let me know that I needed to have my camera on More frequently for work. Except, that’s not quite how the conversation went. You see, I work remote and we are a very much a camera’s on culture. Every meeting You are expected to join with your camera on and be participating. However, for the back half of November, I have been violently ill on and off. I have taken seven sick days, which is unheard of For me. The last time I was sick was in 2021 when I had the rona. I have not taken a sick day since then.

This time he was so sick that he needed to take sick days.

Quite simply because I just don’t get sick and If I have a doctor’s appointment, usually I’m able to scoot out undetected without having to officially log it. That being said, November has not been kind to me, and so I took the tim I’m allowed to take off off. However, because my illness was so sporadic, and some days I did feel up to the challenge of joining work, I would join but have my camera off.

He had good reasons for wanting to keep his camera off.

At the end of the month prior to the holiday break we had an all staff meeting with about 60 people on the call, and I was one of very few who didn’t have their camera on. Again, because while I was feeling up to the challenge of working lightly, I didn’t look that great. My nose was red, my nose was runny, I was coughing and sneezing. I just didn’t look great. More importantly, I did not have a voice, but I still felt compelled to show up to work And join the staff meeting where I was expected to contribute very little.

His manager brought up something his boss wanted him to pass along.

Fast forward to today, I meet with my boss. The meeting goes as planned and at the end of the meeting, he lets me know. “By the way, My boss wanted me to tell you That they didn’t appreciate that you didn’t have your camera on. During our all team meeting Last week. I recognize that you have been sick, But I just wanted to let you know I’m doing my job as a manager and letting you know that she was unhappy.” My immediate response was, “did you let her know that I was sick and without a voice, but I still participated in the meeting???”, He stuttered and said. Like I said, I’m just doing my job as a manager and telling you I trust That you’ve been sick. I’m not worried about it, but my boss just felt it was a bit rude that a number of people haven’t been cameras on for the last few All staff meetings. I again responded. “This is the first time I’ve not had my camera on in a meeting that your boss has been a part of. Thanks for letting me know, but I think we’re both in agreement that this is a non-issue for me.” He told me to have a good day, and we ended the call.

He has a pretty good guess at what really happened.

Thanks for doing nothing. Mr manager!!! Not only did he not defend me, He dismissed the fact that I was still participating in the meeting, even though I was sick. And here’s the worst part of all. He didn’t join the meeting at all because he was also sick last week. So, what I’m guessing Happened was he got yelled at by his boss for not joining the meeting And his boss decided to also let him know that because of his absence, people from his team ( I.E me) were also slacking by not turning their cameras on.

He’s counting the many, many days until retirement.

I really don’t know how to end this other than just to say even working remote presents its own unique and absolutely Bonkers challenges That frequently make me want to Chuck my laptop out the window and quit working all together. I am so far from retirement, but I think fondly of the day When I can just do what I want on my own time and no longer have to be beholden to the zoom camera Gods that are my managers and my managers boss.

It sounds like he needs to look for a different job that he doesn’t hate so much.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s an interesting idea for next time.

This person doesn’t think he should be mad at the manager.

Here’s a picky comment.

It would’ve been better not to join the meeting at all.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.