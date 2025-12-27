Sister-In-Law Tried To Commit HOA Fraud By Using Her Mother-In-Law’s Name For A 55+ Home, So The Family Finally Cut Her Off Once And For All

Family relationships can quickly sour when entitlement replaces goodwill.

One woman’s sister-in-law had long been distant and dismissive toward the family.

But when she suddenly began cozying up to her mother with an unexpected real estate proposal, it became clear her friendliness came with strings attached.

Entitled Sister-In-Law wants my Mother to fraudulently buy her a House in a 55+ Community My sister-in-law (42F) has been married to my brother (39M) for about a decade now. Since then, she has increasingly become a pariah in our family, showing blatant disinterest in the rest of us.

Her spending habits are quite different from the rest of the family’s.

Not to mention, their marriage has become increasingly strained, as she has an expensive lifestyle while my brother is the primary income source. Recently, my mother moved back to New Jersey, where we all live, and she’s been trying to see her kids a lot more, including me and my brother.

But soon, the sister-in-law did a total 180.

As I’ve seen her a ton, my sister-in-law suddenly had a shift in behavior and started attempting to cozy up to my mother. A few weeks back, she asked my mother if she could buy a house in a 55+ community in Florida under my mom’s name, with her and my brother paying rent on it. Note that my sister-in-law is only 42.

This plan wouldn’t work for several reasons.

This would not only violate the terms of the 55+ community HOA, but it’s also a very delusional interpretation of what my mother can afford. My mother obviously refused, and since then, my sister-in-law has not been speaking to her.

This seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for the marriage.

My brother has gone to family events without his wife ever since. I think their marriage is on the rocks, so I hope this is the beginning of the end, because their divorce cannot come soon enough.

After seeing her sister-in-law for who she really is, it’s become abundantly clear she belongs nowhere near this family.

