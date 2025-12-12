Some Couples Will Fight About Everything, But The Men In This Woman’s Life Are Apparently Food” According To A Viral Video

Some couples seem like they are just not meant to be together and that they appear to be more in competition with each other than partners.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, this woman talks about how men ‘weaponize food’ in relationships, and the people in the comments seem to agree.

Her video begins with her saying, “I don’t want no man in my house eating up all the food either. When I prepare food to last me a couple of days, I have peace knowing that when I go in my refrigerator, the food is in there, because there is no man living in my house eating up my food.”

Ok, fair enough. She doesn’t want people eating the food she made specially for herself.

She goes on, “And I’m talking about a grown, able-bodied man that is able to buy groceries, prepare groceries, cook food, and feed himself. Men will weaponize food against women.”

What type of men is she dating? I believe some guys are jerks, but this seems over the top.

She goes on, “They will purposely see you cooking and prepping meals and eat it all within a couple of hours just to see you have to go back to the store to get groceries and stand in the kitchen and cook.”

If this is true, that is absolutely crazy. I wouldn’t want someone like that around either.

Her video ends with her saying, “A lot of these men don’t like for women to not be in the kitchen and have a couple of days off. A lot of men don’t like to see women resting. They like to see you performing labor, and they will weaponize food against you, just to see you do that.”

Where is she finding men like that? Maybe it is more common than I realize, and if it is, shame on them!

She has a right to be upset if this is really happening, especially if she asked them to leave the food alone.

Take a moment to watch the video for yourself. Has this ever happened to you?

Apparently, it is pretty common since all these commenters have seen the same thing.

Wow, this is way beyond inappropriate.



Here is a commenter who was told to cook every day.



This commenter says it is a power play.



Where are they meeting men like this?