Stressed Out Woman Took A Break From Her Phone On Vacation, So Her Mom Accused Her Of Thinking She’s Too Good For The Family

In this fast-paced world, everyone dreams of finally unplugging and taking a real break from the noise.

When one woman did just that on her first vacation in years, she hoped for peace and quiet.

Instead, her family took her silence as an insult — and wouldn’t let her forget about it.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not answering family calls while I was on vacation? I recently went on a vacation for the first time in years. I told everyone beforehand that I would be taking a break from my phone and wouldn’t be available except for emergencies.

Her family was quick to completely disregard this warning.

During the trip, I kept receiving calls and texts about random updates — my aunt’s birthday, what my cousins were cooking, etc. I didn’t respond.

When I got back, my mom said I was acting brand new and too good for family now. AITA?

Everyone deserves a little R&R on their vacations.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter knows just how to combat this family’s entitled attitude.

Loved ones don’t always have your best interests at heart.

Next time, why not just cut off all communication?

No one should be expected to be available 24/7.

Some people just can’t handle “do not disturb.”

