Student Employee Was Guilt-Tripped For Quitting And Leaving A Restaurant Short-Staffed, But She Knew Labor Laws And Schooled Them With Her Knowledge

Companies often exploit workers’ rights when they can get away with it.

This employee had to quit her restaurant job immediately due to conflict of schedule. But her company guilt-tripped her for doing this.

So she let them know that she’s not one to be pushed around.

Read the full story below.

Boss tried to guilt trip me after quitting For context, I live in Finland, and our work life is mostly mandated by field-specific collective agreements between labor unions and employers’ representatives. These address minimum pay, vacation rules, probation time, and many more things, making sure all workers in the same field have the same rights and obligations. During probation, either the employee or the employer can resign without a specific reason and effective immediately. So, I’m a student, and I got a part-time job in a restaurant. I wasn’t directly employed by the restaurant, but through a recruiting firm, let’s call it Z. My contract was with them, and I had said I could do a max of 20 to 30 hours per week, depending on the week and how busy I was with school. My contract was for 0 to 112 hours per three weeks.

This woman had to quit her job effective immediately.

Obviously, December is a super busy time with exams and project reports. I was given over 40 hours for the next week, and I said I couldn’t do all those shifts, as I was busy with school. Long story short, I resigned on Thursday, tried calling my boss at Z at 8 o’clock, but apparently she was off, and her coworker called me later. I also texted the restaurant manager that I was resigning and wouldn’t be coming to work starting that day. The coworker at Z asked me why I resigned, and I just said I didn’t have the time for the job. Fast forward one day.

But they guuilt-tripped her for doing so.

She calls me again on Friday morning, just to tell me I did a nasty thing to the restaurant because they’re having trouble finding someone to do my shifts, and that it’s bad practice to quit like that, and in the future I shouldn’t do that. She went on about how I should be fine with the 40+ hours I had for next week, because if my contract says 90 hours per 3 weeks, it evens out. I said, “My contract doesn’t say that; you should read it before discussing it with me.” She went quiet. Now, most of their employees are young, 18 to 20 years old (I’m 25), who don’t have much experience, and definitely have no idea of their rights.

But she knew her rights.

I’ve been an active labor union representative for their student organization for two years. I know the law; I’ve read the collective agreement. I know my rights as an employee. I told the Z boss it’s my right to resign effective immediately, and if it’s a pain for the company I work in, that’s none of my business, nor is it my fault. I said the restaurant chain also breaks some rules, ignores very basic safety and hygiene practices, and I won’t put up with that. I don’t have to feel sorry for a company for not organizing its own shifts better.

Now that’s how you teach a company to respect its workers.

Other people in the comments are chiming in.

Here’s a valid point of view.

This one appreciates the story.

Wise words from this person.

And this user is taking her side.

And this one is piping up.

Stand up for your rights, or they’ll be trampled on.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.