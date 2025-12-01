Supervisor Changes Business Travel Policy, But He Quickly Realizes That The New Policy Is Too Beneficial For The Employees

Imagine working for a company where you travel for work a lot. Would you prefer to have your travel expenses paid by the company, or would you prefer to pay for the expenses yourself and get reimbursed by the company?

In this story, one boss changes his mind about the best way to handle business travel expenses, but he didn’t realize how the employees would use this new policy to their advantage.

Let’s read the whole story.

Old boss changed system so employees have to pay hotels upfront… I worked for a company where we worked away most weeks. The existing system was simple, hotels were booked by the company. However the boss decided to change the system to save money. He believed it would force us travel 2-4 hours each way per night ontop of an 8-10 hour shift.

The lower paid workers complained but the higher paid knew we could use this to our advantage.

Here’s how they took advantage of it…

One of the guys negotiated with hotels; free breakfast, evening meals and drinks included but not on the invoice. This meant we always topped the maximum £100 per night he allocated for hotels. On his previous account he paid £60-70 per night. This also meant it freed up our £25 tax free evening meal money. If breakfast was included on the invoice he would deduct from the £25.

It was good while it lasted!

To keep everyone happy the higher paid ones paid for the lower paid ones with an air miles reward credit card, they also setup reward accounts with the hotels. It was great, we were all planning free holidays with the hotel rewards/air miles and we were £125 per week better off. Unfortunately the boss realised how badly his plan panned out and he reverted back to paying for the hotels himself within 6 weeks.

The boss didn’t think that through too well.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The boss obviously didn’t think it through very well.

It seems like the boss didn’t really care about the employees.

This person definitely took full advantage of business travel!

Another person knows how tiring driving on a business trip can be.

What’s best for the boss isn’t always what’s best for the employees.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.