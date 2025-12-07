Supervisor Refuses To Let Assistant Manager Take Care Of A Lot Of Necessary Tasks, So When The Supervisor Is Away, His Work Really Piles Up

Imagine working as an assistant manager at a car dealership. If you were doing your job and getting things done that needed to get done, would you be upset if your supervisor told you to stop doing some of these tasks, or would you accept the reduction in responsibilities?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation. He is pretty upset that his boss doesn’t trust him with more responsibilities, but he complies anyway.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I’m the Asst. Manager and you dont want me to cover the managers duties while he’s on vacation? Ok…. I have been working for a certain vehicle brand at the dealership level for 14 years. 10 of those years were as Parts Manager. When I was forced to move, I took a cut in seniority to Asst. Manager. At first, I was doing things as I used to do them because I thought all parts departments operated the same. So I would fill out the accounting on the purchase orders, dispose of warranty scrap, run bin reports to maintain counts. You know, All of the menial stuff that the manager does that I could help with…

That was a mistake.

One time I box up two warranty request cooling fans. and prepare them for shipping to the warranty return test center. Well he flips out, I mean he really freaking blew up, because I am doing stuff that I am not supposed to be doing and I learn my place real quick. I work my hours. I don’t come in early. I don’t stay any later.

He’s slowly given more responsibilities.

After about 6 months of standard compliance, he finally feels comfortable “allowing” me to take on more responsibility. I get to do customer special orders. Ok. Progress. After about another 6 months, he finally starts taking a day here and there. He walks me through the stock order process (which I already knew). But he specifies… Do not replenish anything we still have stock of. ONLY order stock that we are actually out of. Ok. You got it boss.

He had to cover for the boss.

After another 6 months, his mom gets sick and he has to take a week and a half off. He tells me to do everything he has taught me. Customer orders, stock orders, and keep the ship afloat. “But boss, what about..” “NO! I dont want you do to anything else. Just what is needed”. Alright….

He didn’t work there much longer.

When he returned to work, there were invoices stacked up on his desk. There were warranty parts return requests. He had voicemails from our warranty administrator asking why parts weren’t shipped yet. Our warranty return section was literally overflowing with scrap parts. Nothing made me smile bigger than the day (two months later) when I walked in with my uniforms in hand, dropped them on my desk and told him “Forget You, I QUIT!” I couldnt help but have a small grin when I told him that, to which he said “You find this funny? I’m glad you are amused” I told him “I am. I really am.” and let the door close behind me.

Another example of employees quitting bad bosses. Although, in this case, OP is upset that he’s not given more responsibilities. He should’ve just enjoyed having less responsibility. More responsibility should equal a higher salary.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he should’ve quit sooner.

I don’t think that’s exactly what happened. More like the boss wouldn’t let him do the extra work.

Yes, he was probably singing the whole way home.

Finally, a reference to The Office.

He was too capable for that job.

