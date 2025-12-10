Supervisor Requires Employees To Come To Work To Be Assessed If They Want To Take A Sick Day, So One Employee Shows Up And Pukes In A Trash Can

What would you do if you woke up feeling sick? Would you go to the doctor, go to work or stay home?

In this story, one person shares that the company they worked for required them to come to work even if they felt sick just to be assessed by a supervisor to see if they really did seem too sick to actually work.

Don’t believe I have the flu? Sure, I will come in So, I was working at a certain brown package shipping company as a night shift supervisor in a loading area. The hub manager had a policy that if you called in, you would be told you had to come in to be assessed.

This didn’t seem unreasonable.

I get it. Night shift, starts at 9. People party, too drunk to come, want to stay with their girl, works the day and are tired.

He came in when he was really sick.

I had been spilling my guts most of the day, so was weak, dehydrated and kind of dizzy. Manager insisted I come in, see how I feel. So, drove to the building, practically stumbled up to the office, picked up his trash can and delivered stomach bile into a mesh trash can that was missing a liner. Said I will see you tomorrow, maybe. Never heard anything more about it.

That policy needs to be revised. Sick employees shouldn’t be forced to go to work. Even if they’re just there for a few minutes, they could get other people sick.

