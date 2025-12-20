December 20, 2025 at 2:55 pm

‘And they all say Bob and Lisa.’ – T.J. Maxx’s Shopper Kept Finding Notes With Names On Them In Purses She Was Thinking About Buying

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a store

TikTok/@madssteffano

Well, this is odd…

A TikTokker named Mads posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the unusual experience she had while shopping at a T.J. Maxx store.

woman shopping in a store

TikTok/@madssteffano

Mads wrote in a text overlay, “Someone explain to me right now why I keep finding a piece of paper that says Bob and Lisa in purses at TJ Maxx?”

She added, “It’s in all of them and I need answers now.”

woman in a store

TikTok/@madssteffano

Mads then replaced the note back in the purse.

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Please help?? Am I going crazy? Like, why is this a thing?”

She added, “And they all say Bob and Lisa.”

Well, that is definitely unusual…

woman in a store

TikTok/@madssteffano

Check out the video.

@madssteffano

please help?? am I going crazy? like why is this a thing?? And they all say bob and lisa 😂😂 #tjmaxx #tjmaxxfinds #tjmaxxshopping #confused #help

♬ original sound – mads steffano

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person let us know what this was really all about.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 8.52.02 AM And they all say Bob and Lisa. T.J. Maxxs Shopper Kept Finding Notes With Names On Them In Purses She Was Thinking About Buying

Another viewer also chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 8.52.27 AM And they all say Bob and Lisa. T.J. Maxxs Shopper Kept Finding Notes With Names On Them In Purses She Was Thinking About Buying

And this person was surprised.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 8.52.47 AM And they all say Bob and Lisa. T.J. Maxxs Shopper Kept Finding Notes With Names On Them In Purses She Was Thinking About Buying

This really had her confused…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter