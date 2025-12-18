Some schools have strict dress codes, but if they’re clever, some students can find ways to follow the rules while still wearing what they want to wear.

In this story, one person shares a story about this exact situation as told by his former tutor. The story is about Robert Smith from The Cure back when he was in school.

Let’s read all the details.

Robert Smith MC Story I went to the same school as Robert Smith from The Cure, a few years later but the teachers remembered him well. My form tutor told us a story in class that stuck with me, as it sounded very him. I realise we only have her word for it. But she had no reason to lie, it was 1989 and The Cure were famous enough but she wasn’t the type to hunt for bragging rights. In fact it was out of character for her to break cover.

A teacher criticized his outfit.

When he was in 6th form (year 12/13) he used to dress “differently” as she put it. One time he came in wearing huge flared, striped trousers (I think she said blue and white). A teacher pulled him up on it and said his trousers were too flared.

He changed his style but not his clothes.

The next day he apparently came in with the same trousers but tied at the ankle to rein in the flare. She said they could not help to find it hilarious as it changed the style he may have been shooting for but he looked like Andy Pandy (UK cultural reference) and just didn’t care. It stayed with me as inspiration for MC for ridiculous rules throughout my life. 🙌🏼

That’s a funny story that perfectly fits with malicious compliance.

