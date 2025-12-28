December 27, 2025 at 10:35 pm

Tech Guy Received A Laptop That Wasn’t Loading Windows Anymore, But Then He Opened The DVD Tray And Found The Real Problem

by Mila Cardozo

You’d think technical issues are serious and even boring… But this story proves that tech people have to fix silly issues all the time.

I don’t want to ruin it for you, so read the full story.

How to fix a laptop that won’t boot in under a minute

This happened a while ago.

Help Desk got a call from a user complaining that the laptop we issued him would not read DVDs.

He was one of those “I’m a very busy and very important man, and I don’t have time to follow your troubleshooting steps over the phone, just fix it, dammit” kinda guys.

So he said he would get someone to drop off the laptop at our office and pick up a loaner.

We received the laptop a couple days later, there was a note attached saying that now it wasn’t even booting into Windows anymore.

It seemed like a serious issue…

Sure enough, he was right – it didn’t even attempt to load Windows, and instead we were greeted by the “Non-system disk or disk error” message.

It sounded and looked like the PC was trying to boot from the DVD drive instead of the HDD.

We opened the disk tray, and saw the culprit. There was a DVD in there, all right – but it was placed upside down.

We flipped the disc over.

He was trying to watch “Dumb and Dumber”.

The unbearable irony of it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It was his mistake, really.

Screenshot 1 3bf49f Tech Guy Received A Laptop That Wasnt Loading Windows Anymore, But Then He Opened The DVD Tray And Found The Real Problem

Yup.

Screenshot 2 85344a Tech Guy Received A Laptop That Wasnt Loading Windows Anymore, But Then He Opened The DVD Tray And Found The Real Problem

Another suggestion.

Screenshot 3 294f11 Tech Guy Received A Laptop That Wasnt Loading Windows Anymore, But Then He Opened The DVD Tray And Found The Real Problem

Now we know why.

Screenshot 4 8914a0 Tech Guy Received A Laptop That Wasnt Loading Windows Anymore, But Then He Opened The DVD Tray And Found The Real Problem

Odd, indeed.

Screenshot 5 22552a Tech Guy Received A Laptop That Wasnt Loading Windows Anymore, But Then He Opened The DVD Tray And Found The Real Problem

He was just trying to watch a documentary, darn it!

