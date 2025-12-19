Tech Support Guy Received A Call From Someone Yelling At Him To Fix “Google Bing”, But When He Understood What The Problem Was Really About, He Facepalmed

Working in tech support means dealing with people who aren’t the best at technology every single day. But some cases are too unique not to share.

In today’s tale from tech support, a man shares about when a woman called asking him to “fix Google Bing” and even yelled at him for messing it up.

Let’s read the whole story.

“I need you to fix Google Bing immediately!” Another tale from the out of hours IT desk… Me: Service Desk Caller: GOOGLE BING ISNT WORKING, IS THE SYSTEM DOWN ??? ITS VERY IMPORTANT I USE THE BING (Note: yes, caller actually said “the bing”) Me: I’m sorry – can you confirm which system you’re referring to as I’m unfamiliar with that? Caller: Google Bing! Really how can you not know this?

He was still confused and talking didn’t help much.

Me: Google Bing is not a system we support out of hours nor in hours. This sounds like a mash up between two different search engines. What exactly is happening? Caller: I need Google Bing to do my job! This is unacceptable. I can’t find Google Bing anywhere on my PC. How dare you remove this! I need you to fix Google Bing immediately! Me: May I remote in to take a look

Things didn’t get any friendlier, but he understood the issue.

Turns out that caller had a shortcut on her desktop called “Google Bing” – this opened the Bing Search homepage in Google Chrome shivers. She’d accidentally changed the name of the shortcut from “Google Bing” to something else and hence could not find it. Me: okay – that has been renamed now so you’re good to go. Caller: next time don’t mess around with my computer! I know you guys changed this, I’m not stupid! I have a certificate of proficiency in computering. Me: okay thanks for calling *click* (Note: yes, caller really said “computering”) I died a little inside after taking this call.

