Mom Expects Her Teenage Daughter To Babysit Her Younger Siblings, So She Was Really Upset When She Found Out Her Mom Wants Another Baby

AITA for having a problem with having another sibling I (18f) have 7 siblings, this is including half siblings, I am 16 years older than the youngest one. My mom had me when she was a teenager so I was mostly raised by my grandmother since my father and her never really stayed together besides having another daughter a little while after me. As I’ve grown up my mother and father have gotten married and had more kids. My dad has one son and my mom has 6, 3 girls (one of which is my full blood related sister) and 3 boys.

My dad doesn’t really expect me to watch my half brother much and when he does he is always with me going out and having a fun time. My mom on the other hand expects a lot from me since she works a lot. In public its always embarrassing to be with three toddlers under the age of 4 since most people assume I am there mother and probably had them really young. I watch them 5 days a week and have work the other two days to save up for college and have to catch up on schoolwork, so I don’t have a day off most weeks.

My mother recently confided in me about hormones she is taking and how emotional she has been recently. When i asked what for she said that her and her husband were trying for another baby. I didn’t yell or say anything, but i stated hyperventilation and practically ran away from her.

I went over to my dads for the night and she’s texted me that it has nothing to do with me and I should calm down. I feel like a jerk for having done that while she had been confiding in me about somthing she was dealing with but i feel like im under so much pressure I dont know how much more I can take. Should I apologize and just deal with it?

