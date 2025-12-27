Teenage Girl Mistakes A Customer For A Parking Attendant, So The Customer Gets The Police Involved When The Girl Returns To Her Car

If you parked your car in a parking lot and another customer thought you were a parking lot attendant, would you correct them or take their keys?

I am NOT the parking attendant, but sure I will do their job. Background: Three governmental orders have been made that are relevant to this post. Even and odd car numbers will drive on an alternating system throughout the week. Odd cars Mondays, Even cars Tuesdays and so on. Sunday has a no car allowed system. You are not allowed to drive unless you have a mask, sanitizers and gloves in the car with you. (If the windows are closed, you do not have to be wearing them while inside the car). Driving age is 18.

Story time: I went to an upscale part of my city, as I wanted to get some imported snacks that you cannot find anywhere else. The shop has it’s own parking lot that you can park in, usually there would be a parking lot attendee, but there wasn’t at the moment. No bigge, I slide my car in and get out, mask and gloves on.

While walking on my way I see a mom struggling to get her car out of an awkward parking position and the kids in the backseat jumping around. I approach the car and help her out, she thanks me, kids wave at me and she goes on her way. Enter a black Mercedes with tinted windows. It parked directly in front of me a girl, who looked too young to be driving, gets out and literally throws her car key in my face and says “Park”. Exit from the other side an older lady, whom I later found out is her mom.

Me: “Yeh, am not the parking attendee and that’s no way to give people stuff” I dropped the key on the floor.

Girl: “What did you just say? How do you dare talk to me like that?” Gets up in my face, she is not wearing a mask though. Me: I slide back away from her “Do not approach me, I am sorry if you are an idiot, but I do not work here and stop bothering me” Mother: “You just helped that lady get out, now help us and do your job or I will get you fired, I know the owner” Girl: “Eh do your job you dumb jerk, it’s because of us you get paid!”

Me: “Ladies last time, I am not the attendee.” Girl: “DO YOUR JOB! I DO NOT HAVE TO DEAL WITH THE LIKES OF YOU!” Grabs the key, pushes them into my chest and walks away. Went around the corner to a police officer stationed who’s job is to make sure cars of appropriate plates and gear are driving. I convince him to come back to me to the parking. We waited till the woman got out and to cut what essentially was a screaming match between the two girls, the real parking attendee, the police offer and another two police offers that came.

The results are as follows: Girl is 16. Neither the mom or the girl own the car, it’s the dads. It was an odd license plate, today (Saturday) is an even license plate day.

They had no PPE whatsoever. Open alcohol bottle in the car. Harassment of a pedestrian (ME) Unsure what happened after the officer rattled out all those infractions they committed as I had collected my loot (snacks) and left. A quick google of my county’s laws places them at a fine for $3,500, withdrawal of license, judge hearing and I am able to file for a civil suit due to them harassment and assault (stabbing me with the key).

