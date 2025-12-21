Teenage Girl’s Dad Gives Her A Cell Phone, But Her Mom Won’t Let Her Bring It To Her House Because She Thinks It’ll Distract Her

Imagine being a teen with divorced parents and one of them gives you a cell phone. That sounds great at first until the other parent refuses to let you bring the cell phone to their house.

The teenage girl in this story is in that exact situation, and she’s now caught in the middle of her parents arguing about where she can use her cell phone. She needs advice on how to handle this.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for getting upset with my mom because she permantly banned me from taking my phone to her house and now wants me to buy a new one? I’m 13. My parents divorced about 4 years ago, split custody 50/50. About a year ago, my dad got me a phone without a SIM card, which used to be my dad’s girlfriend’s phone. I assumed that the phone was only for when I was at his house. About 8 months ago, around Christmas, my dad told me that I could bring my phone to my mom’s house, though my mom never specifically said it was okay.

Her mom didn’t seem to mind the phone at first.

When I brought it to her house, my mom didn’t say anything about it, and I made it very clear that I had brought it. I continued to bring it there for about 8 months, until the day before school started, when my mom emailed my dad telling him that the phone was no longer allowed at her house. The first week after this, when I was with my mom, I’ll admit I was really rude, but I felt like my mom kept saying condescending things like: “Everything you can do on the phone you can do on your iPad.”

“It’s only been a week, be patient.”

“It’s gonna distract you from school.”

This teen really can’t win.

This iPad is like 9 years old and the touchscreen barely works. Also, I got 100% on my first two tests. The next week I saw her, she made me a stupid “proposal” in which she would pay for half of a new phone, and I would pay for the other half. At first, I told her it was a great idea, but then my dad told my mom that if she gets me a new phone, then that isn’t allowed at his house. So now I don’t want to do that.

She doesn’t like her mom’s new suggestion.

Today, when I saw my mom, she told me she had a new “proposal,” which is also really silly: I give her like 400 dollars, she takes the money, buys herself a new phone, and then gives me her current phone. I was pretty upset, and we got into a big argument about it. She told me I’m super entitled, and I told her if that’s the case, then she only has herself to blame for that. I am looking for an outside opinion. Please help. AITA?

This is a great example of divorce and child custody making life extra hard for the kids. She shouldn’t have to have two different phones.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She’s just a kid!

This person ranks the teen and the parents.

This person offers a suggestion.

Here’s a similar suggestion.

Her parents are not being reasonable.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.