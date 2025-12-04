Teenager Can’t Stand Her Mom Humming Around The House Anymore, But Since Asking Her To Stop Didn’t Work, Now She Just Avoids Her While Wearing AirPods

Being a teenager is not easy. Often, teens feel like no one gets them.

In this case, a teenage girl shares that her mom keeps humming around the house, despite it making her feel extremely uncomfortable due to misophonia.

She can’t move out yet, so things have been tense.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for constantly wearing AirPods & earplugs around the house now because hearing my mom constantly humming around the house severely triggers my misophonia? Hey guys so basically me (15F) & my mom (42F) share a household. She has this thing that I’m pretty sure is a tick at this point, which she is CONSTANTLY humming and at times, also sometimes blasts music around the house very loud. Both severely trigger my misophonia (especially the humming). For those unfamiliar with misophonia, the best way I can describe it is, sometimes particular frequencies just really stress me out to the point where I freeze, feel nauseous, anxious, severely stressed by the noise, etc. (Yes I understand it’s probably a neurodivergent issue on my part, but I can’t help it no matter how much I’ve tried – and believe me, I’ve TRIED!)

She feels powerless regarding this issue.

I’ve tried talking to my mom about this for years. But unfortunately, she brushes it off that it’s ridiculous, says I’m trying to control her freedoms in her house, which I guess is fair – she pays the rent. But it still hurts how unwilling she is to meet in the middle line regarding this. I know she knows about misophonia because she’s sent me TikTok’s about it and will then text stuff along it like “this sounds like you 🤣” but she still hasn’t changed.

She is noticing a pattern.

Anyways, I really can’t do this anymore – it genuinely feels like my nervous system is at a breaking point regarding this, so I’m purposely avoiding her (spend all day locked in my room some days). Or I’ve been noticing that I’m purposely avoiding coming home sooner now because I know she’ll trigger my neurodivergent symptoms. I’ve also started wearing earplugs around the house 24/7, and I always have AirPods in my ears now, listening to music to cancel out the noise, which is quite unusual to me because I never used to listen to music a whole lot up until a few months ago. Thankfully I plan on joining the military in 2.5 years, so it won’t be like this too much longer.

It’s hurting their relationship.

Anyways, a lot of the time now she’ll call me to do chores like bring out the trash, do the dishes, or just whatever – or just to talk. I would say 85% of the time I don’t hear her anymore, whereas in the past I used to always respond quickly with no argument. Idk if she’s totally pieced together why I’ve constantly been wearing AirPods and earplugs around the house now 24/7 the past couple months. I don’t think she totally understands the severity of my sensitivity. But she’s growing increasingly irritated and angry that I no longer respond to her, and is starting to take it as a sign of disrespect. So now there’s tension from her around the house, which makes me feel like I have to walk around eggshells around the house & just makes me want to avoid being home home even more. AITA??

Her mom should try to accommodate her before this hurts their relationship even further.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

Sitting down and discussing this with her mom might help her understand how serious it is.

Her being emotionally dysregulated and not wanting to return home is dangerous.

