Teenager’s Father Played A Cruel Prank On His Vegan Stepmom By Swapping Her Latte Milk, So He Told Him The Truth That It Wasn’t A Funny Joke

Pranking your family members doesn’t always end well.

If your dad pulled a prank on your stepmom that you didn’t think was funny, would you laugh along with him anyway or tell him the truth?

The teenager in this story knows how playful his dad can be.

The most recent prank his dad played was on his stepmom, but he didn’t think it was funny at all.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my dad I can’t see how his prank was funny? I (16) live with my mom and visit my dad every Saturday. Last Saturday was different though. He asked to meet outside for lunch instead of having me over. When I ordered an iced latte, he snorted. I asked him what’s so funny, and he said he “pulled a prank” on my stepmom.

This teenager’s dad loves doing pranks.

Now, Dad enjoys these things. He used to play videos of cats in heat to see our male cat’s reaction to the sound, along with videos of dogs barking. He switched off the light when I was in the toilet several times. Once, he put a snake plush next to my mom when she was sleeping, knowing she is terrified of snakes. There was a lot of shouting that day.

His dad admitted that he used whole milk instead of oat milk in his wife’s latte.

So I asked him what he did. He said he made her latte but with whole milk instead of her usual oat milk, knowing she is vegan. He wanted to see if she would be able to tell. She got really upset at him, hence why he asked to meet outside.

When his dad asked him if it was funny, he said it wasn’t.

Then Dad said to me, “That’s funny, right?” And I just pulled a face and said, “I don’t think so, Dad,” because I couldn’t see how it’s funny. He looked annoyed and said that “people these days can’t take a joke.” He told me that I’m his son and supposed to side with him. He said I shouldn’t be judgmental since it was “harmless.”

Tricking someone who is vegan into drinking milk is cruel, not funny.

Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

This person is calling out the father.

It’s not funny at all, says this person.

Finally, people are calling out the dad for what he did.

Some jokes aren’t funny at all.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.