‘The entire canals are backed up.’ – More Waymo Self-Driving Taxis Are Having Issues And Causing Major Backups, So This Guy Shows One Of Those Situations

Waymo self-driving vehicles are incredible bits of technology, and overall, they work very well, but as with any technology, there are sometimes issues.

When a Waymo had a bug that made it so it wouldn’t move, it happened to be in Venice Beach on a single-lane road, which ended up causing a massive traffic jam.

A TikToker got out of his car and made a video of it. He started the video by showing a long line of stopped cars with a Waymo in the distance blocking the front.

Since there is no driver, there is nothing anyone can do. He said, “The entire canals are backed up. There’s a Waymo at the front of this traffic that won’t go.”

This is frustrating, but it isn’t all that different than if a regular vehicle broke down. It will have to be towed.

He went on, “It’s literally not moving, one lane. Unbelievable.”

I wonder if anyone called Waymo for help. I think they can remotely take the car over as long as they can reach it.

While I’m sure this is very frustrating for everyone in that line, it is just a little bug that happened after millions of miles driven by Waymo vehicles. Overall, they do a better job than human drivers and cause fewer issues like this.

Of course, that doesn’t help the people who are behind it in this video.

What do you think about self-driving vehicles like Waymo?

Check out the full video below and see the impact.

There are a couple of comments on the video from people who don’t really like Waymo.

One person wants to end Waymo entirely, and the other foolishly thinks that humans are better drivers.

Will Waymo be able to get past this?

