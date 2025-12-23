Theme Park Guest Mistakes Another Guest For An Employee, But She Refuses To Believe Him When He Says He Doesn’t Work There

Imagine going to a theme park so often that you can easily tell when another guest is in the wrong line. If that guest mistakenly thought you worked there, would you go along with it or correct them?

In this story, one theme park guest is in this exact situation, and he corrects the other guest. The problem is that she doesn’t believe him.

I clearly don’t work for the park. I like rollercoasters. There’s a theme park not too far from home. They have rollercoasters. I go to said park often. Specifically, I always spend a good time of my days at the park doing the same coaster again and again and again. This ride has 3 lines: the regular one, the fastpass one, and the single rider one. Last two are next to each other, regular line is elsewhere.

Single rider lines at theme parks are a great way to save time!

For who doesn’t know: a single rider line is for people that want to go on the ride alone. There’s an empty seat? They take someone from the single rider line. At this park nobody uses the single rider, either because people don’t know about it or they don’t want to go without their friends. Which is fantastic for me, since I almost always go alone. I do have a seasonal fastpass, but often for me it’s quicker to just use the single rider.

A lot of people accidentally get in the wrong line.

As you may or may not know, most people don’t read signs, and if they read them they understand what they want to understand. This affects my precious single rider line: there’s a very big sign at the entrance which explains what the single rider line is, and this sign has a big “1” printed on top. Since at this park you can buy first-row-seat fastpasses, people often go into the single rider line just because they see the big “1”, and don’t even read the first line of the instructions. So, to help them, each time I see someone in the line with a fastpass ticket in their hands I tell them that they are in the wrong line. Sadly, I have to do this often.

OP told one lady she was in the wrong line.

I had to do this also with Lady (LD), which was accompanied by what I assume was her husband and son. After a couple of minutes I saw LD coming back into the single rider line, and she pushed a young couple away to reach me. LD: Excuse me, there’s people in the other line that are being rude to us. ME: …Ok? And why are you saying that to me. LD: You need to tell them to stop.

The lady thought OP worked there.

ME: If you have issues with other guests you’ll have to bring them up to the park staff. LD: Why do you think I’m here? ME: What do you mean? LD: You are staff. Help me. ME: Oh, no no, I think you misunderstood. I’m not staff.

A young couple defended OP.

LD: You gave me indications about which line to use. ME: Yes, and I don’t need to be a staff member to do that. I’m a guest like you. LD: I think you are lying, because you don’t want to help me. YoungCouple1: Look at his clothes, he’s not wearing a uniform or anything.

What is this lady’s deal?!

ME: Exactly, I don’t think staff members are allowed to be dressed like this, and they surely are not allowed to enjoy the rides. LD: If you are not staff, why did you give us indications? ME: I was just being helpful. Look, I don’t care if you think I’m staff. I’m not. If other guests are bothering you please find a real staff member. LD: Can you prove you are not staff?

Another couple tried to get the lady to back off.

YoungCouple2: c’mon, stop bothering him. LD: Mind your business. So? ME: (nervous) I’m clearly not staff, and I don’t have to prove anything to you. But if you keep bothering me I’ll be happy to call a REAL staff member to report you, would that be sufficient proof for you? LD: Now you are being rude too. ME: I will be even ruder if you don’t stop wasting my time.

She really needs to back off!

LD: You are coming with me. Now. LD tried to grab me, but since there isn’t much space in the line the young couple blocked her easily from grabbing me away. LD: Out of my way. (I don’t react well to idiots) I twisted her arm a bit, enough to make her stop grabbing. LD: You hurt me!

She finally understood.

ME: Touch me again and I’ll punch you. And If you think a staff member could say that I want the name of your dealer. LD: You are not staff? ME: NO. CLEARLY NO. LD: (annoyed). Ok. No need to be rude. And off she went.

Wow. Why would she think he was lying about being a guest? I understand why she was initially confused, but after he clarified that he doesn’t work there, she should’ve just walked away.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A lot of theme parks have single rider lines.

It makes you wonder.

It’s not that hard to tell the difference between a guest and an employee.

