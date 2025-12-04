Two Adult Siblings Want To Spend Christmas With Their Late Dad’s Family, But Their Mom And Her Husband Want Them To Spend Christmas With Them Instead

If you had the option to spend Christmas with your late father’s family or your mom and stepdad which would you choose?

In this story, two older siblings want to choose the first option, but that’s making their mom and stepdad really upset.

Should they change their holiday plans?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not speaking to my sister for 10+ years for calling our stepdad ” Dad” . I have a sister and an older brother. When my father passed, I was 13, brother was 16, sister was 10. My mother remarried ” Craig when I was 15. He was decent enough, good for her.

Her little sister was much closer to Craig than OP or their brother.

However, lil sister decided he was her new dad. She started calling him dad, refusing to go visit dad’s grave, etc. My brother and I didn’t care for it, and started to not be close with her. She called us out , and we explained it made us uncomfortable.

The drama just got worse.

This led to big arguments, mom taking her side, and it got even worse when our half brother was born. She seemed offended constantly, and caused issues all the time. We never really got along. I left 18, and have not spoke to her since.

Her mom isn’t getting her Christmas wish this year.

Now mom wants us all to spend Christmas together. And my brother and I are going to our dad’s family Christmas. Craig called me and was almost crying. I told him it’s not him I dislike. Its been 10 years, and I don’t see a reason to try now. Brother feels the same. AiTAH?

He’s their stepdad, and it’s okay for them to think of him as their stepdad and to be closer to their dad’s family.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

They’re obviously still grieving.

Therapy could be very beneficial.

They should’ve gone to therapy a long time ago.

Someone who lost their dad weighs in.

Therapy might bring this family back together.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.