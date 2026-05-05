The Nice Boss: Why This Supervisor’s Team Never Wants to Quit

Imagine being a supervisor and having multiple employees report to you. Would you treat your employees like you would want a supervisor to treat you, or would you be heartless and not care about their concerns?

In this story, one supervisor knows he’s a good supervisor and shares why he knows it’s so important to be a good supervisor.

Let’s read all about it.

I’m a good supervisor I’m a regional manager with 10 shops á 5-6 employees each, and I’m good with everyone. Everyone likes to work with me Why ? Why the HECK would I be mean to people whom I expect performance from? If I’m a good listener and try to help everyone with everything, people will like working with me at this workplace.

He really goes out of his way to be there for his employees.

I know every single one of my employees, I know their Hamsters name, their wedding dates and their hobby’s. They trust me and I trust them, and I drove 140 kilometers because a old employee asked me to cover his shift because his bird died, I came and made the shift. What will I achieve with a bad attitude towards them, screaming or embarrass them?

He knows there are consequences if you’re a bad supervisor.

They would not enjoy working anymore and it would show in their performances and our daily income would go down . All I’m saying is good chefs supervisors exist too ✌🏼 More power to all of us !!

More supervisors should have this attitude! The people who work for this guy are lucky.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This employee knows they’re lucky.

You heard that right!

Employees will be less likely to quit if they have a great supervisor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out a post about an opposite scenario, where an assistant manager gets fired after the entire team works against him.