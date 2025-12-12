Two Coworkers Have To Travel To A Supplier, But One Of Them Finds A Clever Way To Force The Other One To Drive

Imagine having an upcoming business trip with a coworker, but since it’s only an hour away by car, it’s not like you’re spending the night or flying there.

Instead, the big question is which one of your is going to drive.

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation. He doesn’t want to drive and neither does his coworker.

But he has a plan to force his coworker to drive.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I Took an Hour Commute To Get My Coworker in Trouble I live about 20 minutes away from my workplace by car and I drive every day. It’s a lot more convenient for me than the hour-long public transport route that involves multiple transfers going into traffic and my shifts aren’t regular, changing between midnight and 8AM and 4PM. My senior coworker also drives to work, and his shifts are only 8AM.

But he had an even longer commute.

We had an upcoming supplier visit that was about another hour’s drive from our office. I was already annoyed with my senior because, despite all of it being his responsibility, he left me with all the tasks of coordinating the visit. All that was left was the question of “who’s driving?”

The senior clearly didn’t want to drive.

The month leading up to the visit, my senior kept making leading comments about how he didn’t want to drive, or asking me if I had gone to that area before. I didn’t want to add ‘chauffeur’ to my responsibilities so I kept rebuffing him. One day I overheard him talking to my manager about how we still didn’t really have a plan and he would “figure something out”. I waited like 3 days for that “something” to get to me, but all I got were more of the same.

Time to get revenge!

So a week before the visit, I started leaving my car at home and commuted every day. I woke up an hour early and all that. I didn’t mind the extra hour because I was fueled by spite, and it was an opportunity for me to catch up on my podcasts.

Three days of this, my manager noticed and I fed him this fake story about how my brother was in town and I lent him my car so he could see the sights with his girlfriend.

He took it even further.

I also drafted an email that I sent to my manager and my senior asking the supplier for ways to get to them because “our transport plans fell through.” My manager was livid with my senior, asking him if this was his idea of “figuring something out”. He also berated him for being irresponsible and leaving much of the work to his junior, calling it “shameful behavior”. My senior begrudgingly drove us to and from the supplier’s place. Oh, and my brother “went home” the day of our visit, so I rolled up to the office the next morning in my car.

