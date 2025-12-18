Two Sisters Lost Both Parents In The Same Decade, So When Only One Sister Was Left An Inheritance, The Other Felt Betrayed

Losing parents is hard enough, but money has a way of complicating things even further.

Two sisters found themselves facing that exact storm when only one sister received an inheritance from their parents’ estate.

So she was forced to decide: was she selfish for keeping the money, or simply accepting the fact that she was the only one who really deserved it?

Keep reading to find out for yourself.

AITA for not sharing my inheritance with my sister? My sister (40) and I (36) lost our mother back in 2013 and recently lost our dad this past May. To say that each of us is devastated would be an understatement. We recently appointed an executor for our parents’ estate and are working to get the trust put together so the money can be split between the two of us.

Soon, one of the sisters discovered something big.

I recently found out that there is a sum of money that my parents have left to me and not to my sister.

But as it turns out, there may just be a reason for that.

Let me give you some context. There was a time when my sister fell into addiction and the relationship between her and my parents was strained. She took advantage of them, and then they just stopped talking to her at one point.

She thinks this is what led her parents to divide the inheritance the way they did.

I know that this was when they made a lot of adjustments to the trust, such as each of us needing to do background checks and tests before we can inherit anything.

But of course, her sister isn’t happy.

Well, she is making me feel guilty about getting this money every chance she gets, and I have thought about sharing it with her more than once. Keep in mind the money in question is totally separate from the trust, so it’s not like she is getting nothing.

However, she feels like she’s entitled to the money, despite her sister’s guilt tripping.

I decided that this money was left to me by my parents, so I’m keeping it. However, I’m feeling guilty about it. So I need to know—AITA for not sharing it with her?

It’s a tough spot to be in, but the choice isn’t really hers — it was her parents’.

What did Reddit think?

This user offers a potential framework she can use to make her decision.

This commenter thinks she should accept her fair share of the money without any qualms.

Her parents seem to have known exactly what they were doing with the money.

For better or worse, it seems like her sister earned what she got — in this case, it was nothing.

It may be easy to call the one sister greedy, but in reality, she’s only respecting her parents wishes.

Ultimately, she’ll have to accept she and her sister may never see eye-to-eye on this.

