Uncle Plans To Leave Everything To His Nieces, But After Attending His Niece’s Bat Mitzvah, He’s Thinking About Changing His Will

If you didn’t have any children, who would you leave your belongings to when you passed away? Would you pick a friend, a family member or a charity?

In this story, one uncle decides to leave everything to his nieces, but now, he’s reconsidering. He’s not sure one of his nieces is growing up to be the kind of person he wants to leave everything to.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for reconsidering who I’m leaving my estate to after my niece acted like a total snob at her bat mitzvah and is generally snobby? I (40s) don’t have children of my own, but am dating someone with kids that I get along with, and a while ago I set up a trust that leaves everything I own to my nieces. This includes my house, car, and pension. I even added stipulations that they have to reach a certain age or education before accessing the funds, though the trust can cover education and medical expenses if needed. I realize that if I get married with my girlfriend, I would probably change the trust anyway to her and the kids.

He disapproved of his niece’s behavior.

This past weekend, I flew halfway across the country to attend one of my niece’s bat mitzvahs. She’s in her early teens. I was honestly shocked by how materialistic and snobby she acted. Even her parents were joking about it and roasting her a bit, which I think was their way of trying to make light of how over the top she was being.

She brushed him off.

There was a professional photographer at the party, and at one point I asked if we could take a picture together. She brushed me off with a quick “not now,” and then never came back to it. I understood she had friends there, but she didn’t even make an effort to come find me later. I had traveled a long way to be there and really wanted a photo together.

He just wanted a picture.

The next morning I asked again for just one quick picture of us before we left. And she said she was too busy. I told her it would literally take a minute. And eventually she came over, but it felt forced and awkward. The whole weekend left a bad taste in my mouth.

Hopefully it’s just a phase.

I know she’s a teenager and maybe it’s just a phase, but she was so dismissive and rude that I honestly didn’t even give her the bat mitzvah gift I brought. It didn’t feel like she would appreciate it. I felt really sad afterward because I used to be close with her when she was little. I was there a lot during her first few years and even after they moved away, I stayed in touch and texted her often.

He’s rethinking his will.

Now I’m wondering if I should rethink my trust altogether. It’s not about punishing her, but it really opened my eyes to how different her values are turning out to be. It made me question whether she’s the kind of person I want to leave everything to if something happens to me. So, AITAH for thinking about changing my will after how she acted?

It very well may be just a phase, or it might be that she’s not to be trusted with his money.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

His will is entirely up to him.

But it’s probably just a phase.

Another person believes she’ll grow out of this phase.

Another person criticizes him for withholding the birthday present.

He’s really expecting way too much of a teenager on her birthday.

